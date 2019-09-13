|
Ethel Mae Fowler Fletcher
- - Ethel Fletcher passed from this life to real life September 7th, 2019, at age 93. She was living proof that one can live a life filled with love and deep meaning from a local stage, known and loved only by a select few. From the moment God spoke to her in that little closet on Nat Street, confirming her citizenship in the ONLY Kingdom that matters for eternity, she never doubted and was never the same. Those who knew her loved her … and can vouch for her authenticity and her eternal standing with God. James and Ethel were faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, (married 72 years) James E. Fletcher, Sr. ( St. Jimmy of Nat Street, https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/st-jimmy-of-nat-street/) and her son, James E. Fletcher, Jr.
Her love lives on through her children - Jim and Judy Fletcher, Linda and Larry Parker, Ken and Karen Fletcher … and through her grands and great grands … Jeffrey and Vanessa Fletcher, Simon and Sophie; Richard and Angie Parker, Forrest and Lauren; Ryan and Tabitha Parker, Kylie and Avery; Ashley and Tim Jones, Caroline, Luke and Levi; Kelly and Rodney Hattaway, Austin, Emma Lee, Braiden and Grayson. LOVE LIVES ON.
Sunday, September 15th
Trinity Baptist Church | 214 Reagan Street, WM
1:00 Visit | 2:00 Service
Published in The News Star on Sept. 13, 2019