Services
Trinity Baptist Church
214 Reagan St
West Monroe, LA 71292
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
214 Reagan Street
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Mae Fowler Fletcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Mae Fowler Fletcher Obituary
Ethel Mae Fowler Fletcher

- - Ethel Fletcher passed from this life to real life September 7th, 2019, at age 93. She was living proof that one can live a life filled with love and deep meaning from a local stage, known and loved only by a select few. From the moment God spoke to her in that little closet on Nat Street, confirming her citizenship in the ONLY Kingdom that matters for eternity, she never doubted and was never the same. Those who knew her loved her … and can vouch for her authenticity and her eternal standing with God. James and Ethel were faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, (married 72 years) James E. Fletcher, Sr. ( St. Jimmy of Nat Street, https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/st-jimmy-of-nat-street/) and her son, James E. Fletcher, Jr.

Her love lives on through her children - Jim and Judy Fletcher, Linda and Larry Parker, Ken and Karen Fletcher … and through her grands and great grands … Jeffrey and Vanessa Fletcher, Simon and Sophie; Richard and Angie Parker, Forrest and Lauren; Ryan and Tabitha Parker, Kylie and Avery; Ashley and Tim Jones, Caroline, Luke and Levi; Kelly and Rodney Hattaway, Austin, Emma Lee, Braiden and Grayson. LOVE LIVES ON.

Sunday, September 15th

Trinity Baptist Church | 214 Reagan Street, WM

1:00 Visit | 2:00 Service
Published in The News Star on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.