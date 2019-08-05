|
|
Dr. Eugene F. Worthen
Monroe - Dr. Eugene F. Worthen was born November 9, 1925, in Monroe, LA to parents Carl and Wista Worthen and passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Survivors include his beloved wife Judy; daughters, Leslie (Mike) Sirmon of Brandon, MS; Wendy (Roger) Steele of Bunkie, LA; son, Eugene (Eric) F. Worthen, Jr. of Monroe; grandsons, Cole(Morgan) Sirmon, Thomas (Temple) Steele, Davis (Tiffany) Steele, and Andrew Steele; only granddaughter, Shelby (Bradley) Thomas; sister, Jane Vincent of Alpharetta, GA; with nieces, Gregg (Jeff) Foxworthy and Kate (Richard) Baker.
Gene graduated from Neville High School in 1942, and attended LSU in Baton Rouge before entering LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans where he graduated in 1948. His Subsequent post graduate training was interrupted by a tour of duty with US Air Force from 1950-1952, during which time he served as Chief of Surgery for the 73rd Air Depot Wing in France.
Upon return to civilian life, Dr. Worthen subsequently resumed training in General Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. During the latter time he met and married the love of his life, Judy, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 1958, they moved back to Monroe where he practiced plastic surgery until his retirement in 1993. For many years he was the only board-certified surgeon in the specialty in Louisiana outside of New Orleans. In conjunction with the Louisiana Crippled Children Program, he formed the first cleft lip/cleft palate team where he surgically corrected over 700 cases.
During his professional career Dr. Worthen served as president of the Ouachita Medical Society, the Fifth District Medical Society and the Southeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons. As a member of the Louisiana State Medical Society, he was elected Speaker of the House of Delegates for five years before becoming president of the organization. In later years he was elected to the LSMS Hall of Fame and was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal. Gene served as a delegate to the House of Delegates of the American Medical Association for 13 years during which time he was elected to the Council on By-Laws for 9 years which he also chaired.
Dr. Worthen was an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery, invited fellow of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, and fellow of the American College of Surgery. He was also a member of the International Society of Clinical Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Aesthetic Surgery. He was a founding director of the Louisiana Medical Mutual Insurance Company.
Dr. Worthen authored three original articles on plastic surgery published both here and in England. He was abstract editor for the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Locally, Dr. Worthen served as Chief of Staff at St. Francis Medical Center, board member of United Givers, chairman of the northeast Louisiana Mental Health Center, and member of the vestry at Grace Episcopal Church.
A celebration of life for Dr. Eugene F. Worthen will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jo Popham officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Kilbourne Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 5, 2019