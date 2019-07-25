Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Eura Catherine Durrett Guess


1928 - 2019
Eura Catherine Durrett Guess Obituary
Eura Catherine Durrett Guess

San Antonio, Texas - Eura Catherine Durrett Guess, age 91, passed away at Seasons Alzheimer's Care and Assisted Living in San Antonio, Texas on July 19, 2019. Eura was born on June 4, 1928 in Bienville Parish, Louisiana to Ora and Joseph Paul Durrett.

She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Guess Bush and husband James Bush of Yakima, WA; a son, Paul Guess and wife Carol Guess of San Antonio, TX; two sisters, Betty Templeton of Shreveport, LA and Dora Hall of Ruston, LA; two grandchildren, Michael Bush and wife Megan Bush of Yakima, WA, Elizabeth Bush Schaper and husband Brian Schaper of Renton, WA; a sister-in-law Carolyn Durrett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of Simsboro High School, Simsboro, LA and a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, LA.

She worked as a teacher in Shreveport, LA. She also worked for the Ouachita Parish Public Library and in the Bookmobile, Monroe, LA and in the West Monroe Public Library. She was a volunteer for many years for the Glenwood Hospital, West Monroe, LA. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and reading her Bible. She held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and made many trips to Washington State to see them.

She is preceded in death by her husband Earl Eugene Guess; her parents Ora and Joseph Paul Durrett; her sister Nanette Randall; her two brothers John Paul Durrett and Tom Durrett; and her brother-in-law Austin Templeton.

She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home 1321 North 7th Street, West Monroe, LA, 71291

Graveside services for Eura Catherine Durrett Guess will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Kilpatrick Serenity Garden Cemetery, 8729 Cypress Street, West Monroe, LA 71291. Officiating will be Rev. R.C. Smith.

Special thanks to Seasons Alzheimer's Care and Assisted Living in San Antonio, TX for their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star on July 25, 2019
