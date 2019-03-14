Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Monroe - Funeral services for our precious Eva Katherine Gonzales will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Bill Dye officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Thursday at the mausoleum chapel.

She was born in Shreveport Monday morning on March 4, 2019, at 1:51 AM and passed away at 2:26 AM later that morning. And for these 35 minutes, our eyes were a little bit brighter and our lives remain much more inspired. Her inner flame was extinguished too soon but continues to burn and is not forgotten.

She is survived by her parents, Kila Kristen Gonzales and Cesar Zambrano Gonzales; as well as her big brother, Maxwell Kyle Gonzales, all of Monroe, LA.

Very early on the first day of the week, just after sunrise, they were on their way to the tomb and they asked each other, "Who will roll the stone away from the entrance of the tomb?" But when they looked up, they saw the stone, which was very large, had been rolled away. Mark 16:2-4

Memorials may be made to North Monroe Baptist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 14, 2019
