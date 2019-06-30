|
Eva M. Roberson Colvin
West Monroe - Eva M. Roberson Colvin was born in Dubach, Louisiana on June 28, 1933; she passed peacefully the evening of her 86th birthday, June 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Eva married her High School sweetheart, Leonard Leon Colvin on June 2, 1951. They eventually made their home in West Monroe where they raised their son, Micheal.
After her retirement from Central Bank they enjoyed frequent trips to Dallas and Northern Arkansas. Eva was a talented seamstress, creating and quilting quilts, lap quilts, crochet, embroidery and tatting. She enjoyed her home, yard and flowers.
Eva was pre-deceased by her parents Nannie Viola McCurry Roberson and Ruel F. Roberson; her brothers Robert Drew Roberson and Billy Max Roberson.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 68 years, Leon Colvin; her brother Ruel Gene Roberson (Betty), her son Micheal (Melanie), her grandsons Micheal (Danielle) and Matthew Colvin and her great-grandsons, CJ and Bentley Colvin.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Monday July 1, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. Graveside services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery near her family home in Dubach, LA.
Her family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Savannah Grand Cottages and her Hospice Nurse, Natalie Ward and Chaplain Ricky Baker of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care.
Her family requests in lieu of flowers a donation to the .

Published in The News Star on June 30, 2019