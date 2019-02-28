|
Evelyn Middleton Cole
Baton Rouge - Evelyn Middleton Cole died peacefully at age 92 on February 25, 2019, at The Blake at the Grove in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Evelyn was born in Monroe, LA on October 15, 1926, to Margaret Julia Mcllwain and John E. Middleton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty Middleton Moore. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Roy Quitman Cole, Jr and her two children, Roy Quitman Cole III (Cindy) and Betty Middleton Cole. She is also survived by three grandchildren, John Middleton Cole (Carden), Adrienne Cole Locke (Jeff) and Mary Evelyn Cole Kibodeaux, five great-grandchildren, and two nieces, Margaret Moore Lauve (John) and Christine Moore Gaienne (John) and one nephew, James W. Moore, Jr. (Lynn). Evelyn graduated from Neville High School in the class of 1943 and was a Varsity Cheerleader. She attended both Northeast Junior College and Brenau College prior to her graduation with a BA in Liberal Arts in 1947 from Louisiana State University. Evelyn was a proud member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Throughout her life, Evelyn was an active member of the Monroe community. She and her husband were both longtime members of the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The National Society of Colonial Dames of America. Some of her other activities included serving on the Board of Directors of the Masur Museum of Art, membership in the Monroe Garden Club, the Junior League, the Monroe Garden Study League, and the Delta Delta Delta Alumnae Association. Many will miss her helping hand arranging flowers for various occasions, something she enjoyed throughout her life. Following a private memorial service, there will be a reception for family and friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Lauve on Sat. March 2, from 3 to 5 pm. Any memorials may be sent to the River Cities Humane Society for Cats, ASPCA, or the .
