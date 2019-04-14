|
|
Ever Lou Pennington
Monroe, LA - Funeral Services for Ever Lou Pennington of Swartz, LA will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 15, 2019 at Griffin Funeral Home, 600 Lincoln Rd Monroe, LA. Pastor Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Epps Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Ever Lou was born on February 14, 1929 in Pioneer, LA, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2019 in Marion, LA, at the age of 90. She was a devoted Christian, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a wonderful zest for life and family, and loved cooking, working in her yard and reading. She was a very special lady who touched the lives of everyone she met and never met a stranger. Her greatest joy in life was serving the Lord and loving her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Inice Trapp; husband of 62 years WC Pennington; grandson Tommy Glenn Pennington, Jr; brother Morgan "Buster" Trapp; sister Reba Roberts. Those left to cherish her memories include son Tommy Pennington (Regina), daughters, Sheila Coleman (Ronnie), Teresa Germany (David) and Shirley Pennington (Lonnie); her grandchildren, the apples or her eye; brother Ronald (Runt) Trapp; and numerous extended family and friends. Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons. The family is most appreciative of the compassionate care their Mother received from Ouachita Healthcare & Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in The News Star on Apr. 14, 2019