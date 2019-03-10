|
|
Fairlyn Faith Dean Brantley
Farmerville - Funeral services for Fairlyn Faith Dean Brantley, 79, of Farmerville are set for Tuesday, March 12 at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmerville Church of Christ, where she was a member. The funeral will be under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home of Farmerville, with Bros. Larry White and Stanley Brantley officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill-Taylor cemetery near Farmerville
Faith passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 6, following a short illness. She was surrounded by her children at the moment of her passing, and she ascended to her Heavenly reward on angel wings of love. There will never be born a better mother, grandmother, or friend, and the void left by her passing will not soon be filled.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Larkin Brantley and Tracey Elgin Brantley & wife, Michelle Ray Brantley; one daughter, Christy Brantley Streets; grandchildren, Alyssa Noel Brantley, Byron Micheal Streets and Tyler Keith Streets. Other survivors include brother-in-law, Gale "Hoss" Brantley and wife, Barbara M. Brantley; and sisters-in-law, "Goldie" Gray and Peggy Brantley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theron Larkin Brantley; parents, Elgin Bransford Dean & Mary Skains Dean; sister, Barbara Dean Brantley & husband, Joe A. Brantley; son-in-law, Byron Keith Streets; granddaughter, Kristen Rachel Brantley; and brothers-in-law, Don Brantley & wife, Sally Brantley, Jordan "Jurd" Brantley and Gene Gray.
Faith found great joy in her life. She was a devoted grandmother who never missed a chance to spoil her grandkids. She loved reading, cooking, fishing, playing dominoes, watching T.V., listening to music, and watching animals frolic through the yard.
After high school graduation, Faith studied nursing at the Warner Brown School of Nursing in El Dorado, Arkansas, and worked at Baylor Medical Center and Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. She also worked at the Wadlington Clinic in Farmerville. She moved into the public health service in 1970, and worked for the Union Parish Health Unit for nearly 33 years, until her retirement as Director on August 8, 2003.
Pallbearers will be Kendel Brantley, Wade Brantley, Carlos "Dent" Taylor, Josh Taylor, Jonathan Morris, David Towns, John Richard Anderson and Byron Micheal Streets. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Steve Brantley and Tyler Keith Streets.
Visitation will be held at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Farmerville on Monday, March 11 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.
We would like to give our most sincere thanks to the professionals at NurseSource Home Health, Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care; and the following sitters who provided so much help when we desperately needed it, Chekelah Stevens, Peggy Simpson, Mary Jean Garris, Khaliah Stevens; and finally, our most heartfelt love and appreciation for the four angels who God deemed to send our way, Cherry Timber, Daphne Stringfellow, Sharon Dendy and Rush Ogden.
Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 10, 2019