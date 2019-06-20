Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
Flora Belle Lindsay Strittman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Flora Belle Lindsay Strittman Obituary
Flora Belle Lindsay Strittman

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Flora Belle Lindsay Strittman, 94, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Friday, June 21, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. James Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Friday.

Flora Belle Lindsay entered this world on December 5, 1924, to the parents Lonnie and Edna Lindsay. She was welcomed to her home by her three sisters and two brothers.

Flora Belle attended and graduated from Downsville School. After graduation, she entered Louisiana Tech which she earned a degree in Elementary Education.

Her teaching career began in West Carroll Parish, where she met and married the love of her life, James Strittman. They married August 16, 1952. They were married for 59 years until his death in 2011. After the death of James, Flora traveled to Mississippi to see family members which she dearly loved.

Flora Belle leaves behind two daughters, Barbara Willbanks and husband Ricky, and Carol Strittman. She also leaves grandchildren, Adam Willbanks and wife Nora, and Glorya and Bella Rose to arrive in October, Angela Simpson and husband Jay, and Oakley and future wife Michaela, Chandler and Victoria, Brad Sims and wife Melissa, and Grayson, Brandon, Jamie and Kristen. One special niece, Beth White, who loved her Aunt Flora.

Pallbearers will be Jay Simpson, Oakley Simpson, Chandler Simpson, James Willbanks, Brad Sims, Tim King, Wesley Robertson and Clarence White.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Lee Lindsay, Glen Leshe and Richard Willbanks.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 20, 2019
