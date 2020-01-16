|
|
Flora "Snookie" Jackson Harper
West Monroe - Funeral services for Flora "Snookie" Jackson Harper, 77, of West Monroe, Louisiana, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Monroe, Louisiana.
Ms. Flora was born in Jackson, Mississippi, July 12, 1942, and passed away in Bossier, Louisiana, January 15, 2020.
She worked as a loan processor at Central Bank and then BancorpSouth Bank for many years. She had many various hobbies, including reading, working puzzles and traveling. Ms. Flora loved her family dearly and was known by many as the sweetest person you would ever meet.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Faye McCubbin; and son -in-law, Joey Fletcher.
She is survived by her children, Michelle McEacharn and husband Bucky, Cynthia Fletcher, Richard Jackson, Jr. and wife Gena, Tessa Jackson Towers; seven grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Paige, Brittany, Bailey, Hannah, and Jaylen; five great-grandchildren, Victoria, Elliot, Jackson, Cady, and Alaina.
Pallbearers will be Jason McEacharn, Josh Fletcher, Roger McCubbin, Wayne Jackson, Rusty Patterson, and Aiden Kirkham.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bucky McEacharn, Joey Fletcher (deceased), Joey Mulhearn, Jackson Miletello, and Elliot DeLong.
Visitation services will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, Louisiana
Published in The News Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020