Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
318-281-3171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Florence Cora Suggs Wallace Obituary
Florence Cora Suggs Wallace

Bastrop - Funeral services for Mrs. Florence Cora Suggs Wallace (Mrs. Flo), age eighty-eight, are scheduled for 3 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Hackler officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Wallace, a homemaker, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved watching the birds, visiting and socializing. Mrs. Wallace was a wonderful cook and Artist. She was a bright light to all those who knew her. Mrs. Wallace was full of life and spirit, she was known as "Sparky" because she had beautiful eyes that sparkled.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Dianne Witherington, and husband Ray, Joan Annette Taylor, and husband Jerry, Ramona Alumbaugh, and husband David, Jackie Mullin, and husband Buster; son, Berland Jack Wallace, Jr., and wife Lori; grandchildren, Melanie Tran, Miranda Clark, Meredith Clement, Megan Ouelette, Caleb Jack Wallace, and Cole Jerred Wallace; and great-grandchildren, Brennan, Landrie, and Sawyer Clark, Connor, Josie, and Allie Ouellette, Jack and Journey Clement, Andrew Tran, and Macee Wallace, Jackson Wallace, and Candance Wallace.

Mrs. Wallace is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wallace, Sr.; parents, Vern and Allie Suggs; siblings, Mildred, Blanche, Evelyn, Horace, and Joyce; and grandchildren, Dylan Smith, and Marlee Clement.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Earl Clark, Shawn Ouellette, Chris Clement, Caleb Wallace, Cole Wallace, Mark Barton, and James Perry.

There will be a time of visitation beginning at 1 PM until the 3 PM service time.
Published in The News Star on June 18, 2019
