Florence Margaret Lea Bogle O'Kuma
Crossville, TN - Memorial services for Florence Margaret Lea Bogle O'Kuma, 93, of Crossville, TN, will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jorge Barrera officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until service time at the chapel.
Mrs. O'Kuma was born January 4, 1926, in Fort Smith, AR , and passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Wyndridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Crossville, TN. She was a longtime resident of Monroe and Sterlington before moving to Crossville, TN.
Mrs. O'Kuma was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Kaye O'Kuma.
Survivors include son, John Henry O'Kuma of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Nancy Kaye Martin and her husband Daniel of Crossville, TN; son, Thomas Lea O'Kuma and his wife Sara Kathryn of Channelview, TX; nine grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 20, 2020