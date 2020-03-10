Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence O'Kuma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Margaret Lea Bogle O'Kuma


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Florence Margaret Lea Bogle O'Kuma Obituary
Florence Margaret Lea Bogle O'Kuma

Crossville, TN - Memorial services for Florence Margaret Lea Bogle O'Kuma, 93, of Crossville, TN, will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jorge Barrera officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:30AM until service time at the chapel.

Mrs. O'Kuma was born January 4, 1926, in Fort Smith, AR , and passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Wyndridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Crossville, TN. She was a longtime resident of Monroe and Sterlington before moving to Crossville, TN.

Mrs. O'Kuma was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Kaye O'Kuma.

Survivors include son, John Henry O'Kuma of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Nancy Kaye Martin and her husband Daniel of Crossville, TN; son, Thomas Lea O'Kuma and his wife Sara Kathryn of Channelview, TX; nine grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -