Floyd Dewayne Glenn
Floyd Dewayne Glenn

Swartz, LA - Memorial Services for Mr. Floyd Dewayne Glenn, 66, of Swartz, LA will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 at "The Church" located on Garrett Road in Monroe, LA. Mr. Glenn was born on March 5, 1954 and passed from this life on October 15, 2020. He loved spending time with his family and friends, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, visiting his church family and doing diesel mechanic work. Dewayne is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Glenn of Monroe, LA; his two daughters, Brenda Jean (Kevin) Patrick of Luling, LA; Tammy (Jon) Philley of Mandeville, LA; step-daughter, Angel (Billie) Johnston of Swartz, LA; parents, Floyd and Betty Glenn of Swartz; sisters, Patricia (Donald) Hogan of Swartz, LA; Sandra (Lonny) Norsworthy of Swartz, LA; Linda (David) Newton of Haughton, LA; and brother, Cecil (Tammie) Glenn of Swartz, LA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jessica Meredith, Kevin (Samantha) Patrick, JR., Hunter Patrick, and step-granddaughter, Evie Seal; three great grandchildren, Jaelyn Meredith, Jaysen Meredith, and Everlee Morse and a host of nieces and nephews




Published in The News Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Church
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
600 Highway 139
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 396-3191
