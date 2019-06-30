Rev. Floyd Pate



West Monroe - Funeral services for Rev. Floyd Pate 92, of West Monroe, will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. Greg Clark will be officiating. Interment will follow at Clark Springs Cemetery.



Visitation will be held Monday from 2:00 PM until service time .



Rev. Floyd Pate was born in Linden, Texas May 8, 1927 and passed away at the Rosemont Assistant Living on June 28, 2019. He served in the ministry at many churches across Northeast Louisiana and east Texas for more than 70 years. His love for the Lord was real and his mission was to spread the love of God to all he knew and encountered. The last church he served as Pastor for 21 years was New Bethel Baptist church in Arcadia, Louisiana. In his early years, Rev. Pate was a printer by trade. There are so many special memories that we have of our sweet Daddy/Papaw. He had the darkest, black hair, the smoothest skin and the most beautiful crystal blue eyes. His jokes were nothing more than corny but never failed to make us laugh. The times he played his harmonica, guitar, and piano always brought tears to our eyes. He had a way of making his daughters and each one of his grandchildren feel special. There was never a doubt that he was praying for his family. We will truly miss our leader, teacher, and preacher.



Rev. Pate is survived by his wife, Mary Helen Pate of Castor, LA; daughters, Pat Hubbard of Calhoun and Debra Pate of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Mark Hubbard and wife Annerieka, Amanda Reed and husband Lance, Brandilyn McDonald Barkley, Emily Snowden and husband Justin, Erin Crawford and husband Tyler; great-grandchildren; Ashton Duncan and husband Chris, Maddie Hubbard, Connor, Camden, and Cade Reed, Jackson and Jansen McDonald, Brooklyn Barkley, Dylan, Ethan, and Annalee Snowden, Lily, Hayes, and Ellie Crawford; great-great grandchildren, Marshal and Mitchell Duncan.



Pallbearers will be Mark Hubbard, Justin Snowden, Tyler Crawford, Connor Reed, Dylan Snowden, and Ethan Snowden.



Honorary pallbearers will be Camden Reed, Jackson McDonald, Cade Reed, and Hayes Crawford.



We would like to say thank you to all the staff who have become more like family at the Rosemont Assisted Living. We are forever grateful for the love and care you showed our dad over the last few months.



Memorials may be made to the Gideons International.



Published in The News Star on June 30, 2019