Forrest Alan Elioff
Monroe - Funeral service for Mr. Forrest Alan Elioff, 67, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.
Mr. Elioff was born on May 12, 1953, in Monroe and passed away on August 12, 2020, in Monroe. He loved the outdoors but especially fishing.
Survivors include his siblings, Eileen McGuffin, Larry D. Elioff, and Susan Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hale, Bill Nettles, Trey Rice, Matt Rice, John Cruz, and William Haley.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe