1/1
Forrest Alan Elioff
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forrest Alan Elioff

Monroe - Funeral service for Mr. Forrest Alan Elioff, 67, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.

Mr. Elioff was born on May 12, 1953, in Monroe and passed away on August 12, 2020, in Monroe. He loved the outdoors but especially fishing.

Survivors include his siblings, Eileen McGuffin, Larry D. Elioff, and Susan Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Steve Hale, Bill Nettles, Trey Rice, Matt Rice, John Cruz, and William Haley.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved