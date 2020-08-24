Fran Creel
Monroe - Funeral services for Fran Creel will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday August 27, 2020 in Feazel Chapel of First West Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA. Reverend Woods Watson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until time of service.
Fran was born on February 19, 1944 in Ruleville, MS and passed away on August 23, 2020 in Monroe, LA after a brief illness. Fran graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, MS in 1962. She was a very active member of First West Baptist Church. She was a member of the Soul Seekers Sunday School Class, the planning team for Silver Adventures, The Black Hats Ladies Luncheon, Women's National Republican Club, and the Golden Years Group. She loved to travel, garden, and had a heart for giving. Fran was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Thomas and Lou Ellen Henley Wynne; brother, Lewis Henley Wynne; and grandchild, Faith Moore. She is survived by her children, Terri Creel Williams (Rick), Michelle Creel Moore (Brian), and Michael Creel (Rachel); grandchildren, Lori Ellen Lunceford (Dustin), Matthew Williams, Jon-Michael Williams, Christopher Williams, Grace Anne Moore, Steven Moore, Elijah Moore, Isabella Moore, Lauren Creel, Caroline Creel, and Olivia Creel.
It would make Fran's heart so happy to direct any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, First West Church, or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
.