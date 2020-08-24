1/1
Fran Creel
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fran Creel

Monroe - Funeral services for Fran Creel will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday August 27, 2020 in Feazel Chapel of First West Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA. Reverend Woods Watson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until time of service.

Fran was born on February 19, 1944 in Ruleville, MS and passed away on August 23, 2020 in Monroe, LA after a brief illness. Fran graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, MS in 1962. She was a very active member of First West Baptist Church. She was a member of the Soul Seekers Sunday School Class, the planning team for Silver Adventures, The Black Hats Ladies Luncheon, Women's National Republican Club, and the Golden Years Group. She loved to travel, garden, and had a heart for giving. Fran was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Thomas and Lou Ellen Henley Wynne; brother, Lewis Henley Wynne; and grandchild, Faith Moore. She is survived by her children, Terri Creel Williams (Rick), Michelle Creel Moore (Brian), and Michael Creel (Rachel); grandchildren, Lori Ellen Lunceford (Dustin), Matthew Williams, Jon-Michael Williams, Christopher Williams, Grace Anne Moore, Steven Moore, Elijah Moore, Isabella Moore, Lauren Creel, Caroline Creel, and Olivia Creel.

It would make Fran's heart so happy to direct any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, First West Church, or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved