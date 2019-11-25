|
|
Frances Dee (Honey) Rains Parker
Bastrop - Services for Frances Dee (Honey) Rains Parker, born November 2, 1940, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the Chapel of Golden Funeral Home in Bastrop, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Reverend Richard Gambell will officiate. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Golden Funeral Home.
Mrs. Parker, a life-long resident of Bastrop, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Ashton Manor, where she has resided since February of this year.
Dee Parker was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Bastrop. She was an educator for twenty years in the Morehouse Parish School System. She was the Director of the Gifted and Talented Program in Morehouse Parish at the time of her retirement. She was very involved with and loved and respected by a multitude of her students.
Mrs. Parker very much enjoyed the friendship and fellowship as a member of the Potpourri Study Club and was a very active participant for many years. She was also a long-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an International Society for Key Women Educators. Mrs. Parker traveled extensively throughout her life and often reminisced about her adventures.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her three children, Donna Walker Malbrough, (Billy), Sandy Walker Zimmer, (Randy) and John Rains Walker, (Shauna).
Mrs. Parker's life was very enriched by her five grandchildren, Holly Malbrough Bethay, (Karson), Lindsey Leigh Malbrough, (Lance), Jenna Zimmer Costa, (Ryan), Chelsea Walker Cutlip, (Matthew), and Brandon Rains Zimmer and six great-grandchildren, Hadley Elizabeth Ladner, Savannah Rains Bethay, Walker Stuart Cutlip, Karson William Jennings Bethay II, Parker Jo'Leigh Terrebonne and Logan Leigh Costa.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Wisener Rains and Vallery E Rains, and her husband, Charles E. (Bud) Parker, Jr.
Pallbearers will be John Walker, Billy Malbrough, Randy Zimmer, Brandon Zimmer, Troy Davis and Harold Naff.
The family humbly requests that any memorials be made to pancreatic and breast cancer research at gifts.mdanderson.org in memory of Dee Parker.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019