Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Monroe Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
North Monroe Baptist Church
Frances DeLouche Hood


1934 - 2019
Frances DeLouche Hood Obituary
Frances DeLouche Hood

Monroe - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Frances DeLouche Hood will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at North Monroe Baptist Church. Visitation will be held the evening prior from 5:00 - 7:00 at the same location.

Frances was the oldest of 4 children born to Cliff and Frances DeLouche. She was born on March 4, 1934, and passed away on August 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

She graduated from NLU in Monroe and got her Masters degree from LSU. She taught Business and English at Port Allen High School while Jim was finishing his Doctorate, moved to Austin for 5 years, then spent 24 years teaching at Bastrop High School. She also ran an antique booth where she enjoyed finding treasures and managing that business.

An active member of North Monroe Baptist Church for over 50 years, Frances taught Life Groups and served on numerous committees and mission efforts.

Frances and Jim were fortunate to have been able to travel the world, visiting over 50 countries, taking numerous cruises, and seeing many historic and beautiful places. Frances also pursued many hobbies such as sewing, ceramics, plants and landscaping, and cooking, and always loved to do these for others to enjoy.

Having lived in two different neighborhoods in Monroe, Frances continually decorated and redecorated her home. She always enjoyed getting to know her neighbors and transforming her yard with azaleas and many other plants.

Frances is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim Hood; daughters Debbie (and Richard) Gardner and Stephanie (and John) Baldwin; 8 grandchildren - Regan (and Jessica), Matthew, Fay (and Jeffery), David (and Megan), Daniel (and Allison), Mackenzie (and Tyler), Luke, and Mike; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and siblings Cliff Delouche, Robert (and Mary Jo) Delouche, and Barbara (and Don) Douglas.

Pallbearers will be David Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Luke Baldwin, Mike Baldwin, Matthew Gardner, and Tyler Reed. The men of her North Monroe Baptist Church life group are honorary pallbearers.

Memorial gifts can be provided to the North Monroe Baptist Church Building Fund.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 8, 2019
