Frances Evelyn Case
Monroe - Frances Evelyn Case, 57, of Monroe, LA, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 13, 1962, in Bastrop, LA, to Noah C. Case and Joyce Armstrong Case of Swartz, LA.
Fran is survived by her beloved fiancé, John Reece of Homer, LA; daughters, Rebecka Phillips and Sarah Wooden; father, Noah C. Case and mother, Joyce Case of Swartz, LA; sisters, Cheryl Smith of Monroe and Cara Crockett and husband Jimmy of West Monroe; seven grandchildren, six nieces and nephews, and eight great-nieces and nephews.
Fran was a Senior Client Associate with Wells Fargo Advisors. She loved her career and faithfully served her clientele for 15 years. Her most outstanding trait was the love and adoration she had for her family. One of Fran's greatest joys in life was sharing time and love with her grandson, Abel. They spent many happy hours together. Her fiancé, John, was the love of her life. His loving support brought her strength and peace. They shared a beautiful love. Fran was a constant source of encouragement and support to her family and to the friends whom she loved so dearly. Those who love her will miss her and cherish her always.
There will be a private graveside service on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019