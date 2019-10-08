|
|
Frances Irene Baker Durham
West Monroe, LA - Funeral Services for Mrs. Frances Irene Baker Durham (Honey), 94, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Dale Mercer officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA.
Frances Durham went to be with our Lord on October 6, 2019. Born in Batesville, AR on January 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Maude Flinn Baker. Mrs. Durham married her husband of 69 ½ years, Robert Lee Durham, on March 8, 1943 in Newport, AR. Mr. Durham preceded her in death along with her grandson, Kenny Wayne McKnight; four sisters and three brothers.
Mrs. Durham is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Durham McKnight (Wayne), Bobbie Durham Nichols both of Columbia, LA, Martha Durham Compton (Thomas) of Pitkin LA, and Jean Ann Durham Jones (Steve) of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Keith McKnight, Cissie McKnight Lindsey, Christi Nichols Porche, Carol Nichols Paredes, Amy Nichols Roy, Cory Nichols, Shane Blackstock, LeAnna Blackstock, Damon Blackstock, Devin Jones, and Caitlin Jones Rachow; 30 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Shane Blackstock, Cody Blackstock, Damon Blackstock, Micah Lindsey, Cory Nichols, Carol Paredes, and Justin Porche. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dylan Blackstock, Alfredo Paredes, and the Deacons of Peniel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Shirley Humphrey of Peniel Baptist and to the staff of Hospice Compassus.
