Frances (Fran) Moore Parker
Monroe - Frances (Fran) Moore Parker of Monroe passed on April 14th, 2020. Born March 13th, 1937, she was preceded in death by her parents, James William Moore and Nora Jeannette Moore Mitchell, and first husband Virgil Parker, Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later date with cremation by Kilpatrick's Funeral Home. She is survived by son Virgil Parker Jr., and Katrina, daughter Kimberly Armstrong, grandchildren Hutson Armstrong, Parker Armstrong, Kyle Parker and Julia, Kaitlyn Parker Lewis and Chris, Kaylee Parker, great grandchildren Brody Parker, Natalie Parker, Audrey Parker and Sophia Lewis.
Her greatest joys were her family and friends. In younger years she enjoyed cooking for company and taking her grandchildren on outings and vacations. An avid reader and lover of the arts, she was a member of North Monroe Baptist Church, National League of Pen Women Artists and Writers, The Northeast Louisiana Poetry Society, the Review Book Club and the English Speaking Union. A cum laude graduate of NLU she edited the Helicon Literary Magazine and co-edited Palm Prints Anthology as well as studied creative writing in Dublin, London, Taos, Seaside and Ft. Lauderdale.
Writing was a lifetime passion and occupation, she authored two books and was widely published in journalism, fiction, essays and poetry with numerous awards. She delighted in writing tributes for family and friends. Her professional career was writing copy, promotions and public relations campaigns for TV, radio, advertising agencies and political candidates. As Mayor Powell's Assistant, she retired from the City of Monroe.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Ministries of West Monroe.
Published in The News Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020