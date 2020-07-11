Frances Theresa Pitarro Conti
Monroe - Mrs. Frances Theresa Pitarro Conti went home to be with her Savior on July 8, 2020—just two hours shy of her ninety-first birthday. As she lived according to God's plan, Frances spent this birthday in the arms of Jesus Christ—a beautiful gift for His precious servant. A Visitation is scheduled from 3:00PM until 7:00PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home located at 2308 Sterlington Road in Monroe. Fr. Mark Franklin will officiate a private Funeral Mass for family at 10:00AM, at St. Matthew Catholic Church located at 121 Jackson Street in Monroe. Interment will immediately follow at St. Matthew Cemetery in Monroe.
Frances was born on July 9, 1929, to parents, Charles Frank and Josephine Theresa Danna Pitarro. She was raised in a loving family deeply rooted in the Catholic Faith and their Italian heritage. On April 12, 1948, Frances married the love of her life, Roy Joseph Conti. They had four daughters, Veronica Ann, Sarah Josephine, Rose Marie, and Elizabeth Theresa. At the age of thirty-three, Roy tragically preceded her in death in 1959. In her heart, Frances was faithfully devoted to Roy until the day her soul left this earth. A widow at twenty-eight, Frances dedicated her life to providing for and raising their girls in the Monroe home Roy built for his family. In 1969, she became a grandmother and was thereafter dubbed "Mamaw" to nine adoring grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Our family gatherings centered around her cooking "basta and suga"—which we all know was the finest spaghetti and sauce ever made. Memories of Sunday dinners, midnight card games, the "pink room", the "blue room", and dancing along to The Lawrence Welk Show will make us smile forever. Her laughter was jubilant and infectious, and we will never forget its beautiful sound. While our hearts are grieving, they are also full of gratitude to the Lord for the many precious moments shared with the true matriarch of our family.
Frances and her husband Roy were founding members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Monroe, Louisiana. She served on the Altar Society at St. Joseph throughout the entire existence of the church. Known lovingly as "Miss Conti", she ministered to scores of children by teaching Catechism for over thirty years. Preparing children for their first Holy Communion was a duty in which she felt so honored to lead. Frances Conti's faith defined her, and her service to the Catholic Church was officially recognized with several awards over her lifetime. One of the highlights of her life was when she had the honor of meeting and receiving a blessing from His Holiness Pope John Paul II at the Vatican City. Never meeting a stranger, Frances was a joyful example of a deeply committed woman of God—one who wanted to make a difference for her Lord, and one who did exactly that.
The late Dr. George Varino employed Frances for twenty-eight years at his Ob/Gyn practice in Monroe. She worked as his office manager and medical assistant, befriending hundreds of patients, each time celebrating the miracle of new life along with them. Offering compassion in sorrow, comfort in pain, and delight in joy—she was an instrument of God to many during her time with Dr. Varino.
In 1994, Frances and dear friend, Kitty Degree, were instrumental in the development of the Telephone Reporting Unit for the Monroe Police Department. Frances managed and recruited a volunteer staff of seniors who wanted to serve their community. The TRU became a vital asset to the City of Monroe, and "Miss Frances" adopted an entirely new family, "Monroe's Finest". For twenty-one years, she further served her community working with the police department until her retirement in 2014. On her eighty-fifth birthday, she was officially honored for her service and proclaimed "Honorary Mayor for the Day" for the City of Monroe by Mayor Jamie Mayo.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Josephine Pitarro; her beloved husband Roy Joseph Conti; brothers: "Li'l" Ricky Pitarro, Charles Pitarro and Salvador "Sal" Pitarro; sisters: Annette "Nettie" Inzerella, Elizabeth "Libby" Fontana, and Mary Ann Eaton.
Those surviving to cherish her memory: Four daughters: Veronica Clark (Robert, Jr.) of O'Fallon, Illinois, Sarah Foster (Rick) of Newellton, Louisiana, Rose Marie Luther of West Monroe, Louisiana; and Elizabeth Fitzgerald (Jeff) of Benton, Arkansas; nine grandchildren: Melanie Motsinger (Michael), Kristie Sikes (Craig), Robert Clark III (Vonna), Nikki Hale (Chris), Julie Yutzy (Brian), Michelle Lyons (Chris), Jennifer Wilson, Stephanie Jackson (Joel), and Logan Jeter (Justin); twenty-four great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. Several godchildren, nieces and nephews will also miss her dearly. Because Frances Conti persevered with the grace of God, her legacy will live on for generations to come.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Yutzy, Frankie Pitarro, Gerald Conti, Marvin Dearman, Jim Hendrixson, and Jeff Robinson. Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Watson, Zachary Yutzy, her nephews, and the officers and staff of the Monroe Police Department.
"She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed…" Proverbs 31:25-28
For our Mama and Mamaw--We know how deeply you loved, how BIG you loved, and how sincerely you loved, and until we meet again—It's our turn to say, "WE LOVE YOU MORE!"
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Rd, Monroe