Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Baptist Church
Oak Ridge, LA
Oak Ridge - Funeral Services for Mrs. Frances Williams, 86, of Oak Ridge, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, LA, with Rev. Eddie Davis and Rev. Rayland Trisher officiating. Interment will follow in Gwin Cemetery in Mangham, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Williams was born March 10, 1932, in Baskin, LA, and passed away February 26, 2019. She was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. She also taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church in West Monroe for many years, and she was a School Teacher for 27 years at Riser Junior High. Mrs. Williams enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Survivors include her husband, J. Chester Williams; sons, Malcom Williams and wife Mary, and Byron Williams and wife Cheryl; grandchildren, Brandon Williams, Keri Williams, Eric Williams, Rebecca Baldwin and Jennifer Speights; great grandchildren, Hunter Williams, Autumn Williams, Seth Williams, Fisher Speights, Summer Speights, Sadee Williams, Barrett Williams and Graddy Williams; and brother, Calvin Odom and wife Deana.

Pallbearers will be Raymond Speights, Fisher Speights, Brandon Williams, Seth Williams, Hunter Williams and Michael Lagroue.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 28, 2019
