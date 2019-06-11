|
Francis Ray Scharf
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. Francis Ray Scharf, 86, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Matthew Walker and Ben Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Mr. Scharf was born November 11, 1932, and passed away June 9, 2019. He was a lifelong member of Peniel Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and Deacon for many years. He was also a Gideon and one of his greatest joys while serving was distributing Bibles to children at local schools. He spent countless hours volunteering at Christian Community Ministries in Monroe, where he served and shared the love of Jesus to people in need. Mr. Scharf was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J. Scharf and Carrie Frantom Scharf; brothers, John, Bobby and Roy Scharf; and sister, Virginia Hockings.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Betty Scharf; his daughters, Cindy Mack and husband Leonard, Anita Wilhite, Rhonda Stewart, Amy Joyner and husband Jason, and Julie Brown and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Glenn Ford and wife Emily, Jacob Ford and wife Elizabeth, Joshua Wilhite and wife Cindy, Brad Wilhite and wife Macy, Ashley DeCoste, Audrey Stewart, Molly Stewart, Zach Joyner, Baylee Seymour and husband Brady, Ellie Brown and Maggie Brown; thirteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Scharf's grandsons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Peniel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jordan Hospice Services Nurses and Staff.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International or to Christian Community Ministries.
