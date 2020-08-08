Frank A Swayze



Monroe - Frank Allen Swayze went home to be with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on August 6, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on April 1, 1933 to Frank Adam Swayze and Marjorie Sandiferd Swayze, who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his only brother, Maxie Lot Swayze, who also passed away the morning of August 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Simmons Swayze, his daughters, Cyndi Swayze, Connie Swayze Davis and her husband, Mike Davis, one granddaughter, Kelsey Swayze Davis, one grandson, Zachary Michael Davis, one nephew, Maxie Lane Swayze and his wife, Holly Williams Swayze and one niece, Rhonda Swayze Plumlee, her husband, Barry Plumlee and of course too many cousins to list. He is also survived by two young men, Eddie Stewart and Larry Culp, who although they were not flesh and blood, they considered him a second dad.



After attending Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM), transferring to Louisiana Tech and marrying his 4th grade sweetheart Peggy Simmons, Frank was drafted into the US Navy. He returned to Louisiana to become a salesman for Gooch's Feed, then Ralston Purina. He then became the owner of a Ralston Purina bulk warehouse in Winnsboro, Louisiana and simultaneously opened Fish & Fin, which ultimately became known as Cypress Inn. After selling the restaurant, he became co-owner and operator of Southern Medical Transportation with William T. Lee, a non-emergency medical transportation business that serviced the handicapped and underprivileged throughout the entire state of Louisiana. From there, he became the owner of multiple nursing homes, again with William T. Lee and Tommy Bankston, which they sold in the early 1990s. For many years, he has been a business partner in Prestige Investment Properties with Kay Katz. When asked what he did for a living, his eldest daughter would answer, he's a dabbler - he dabbled in many business ventures throughout his life, most recently buying a foreclosed home at auction, only to remodel it and flip it.



Frank truly was one of a kind. He was known in many states for his hunting and fishing acumen and traveled many times to Montana, Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota and other states to hunt deer and elk. He traveled to multiple states, from Texas to Florida, to hunt wild turkey, seeking to be a world record holder for having successfully hunted every breed of turkey there is and yes, there are many. Frank also made multiple trips to Mexico on guided tours to fish. All his life, he loved the outdoors and viewed nature as God's creation.



Frank was also known for being a self-made man and a true man's man. Never one afraid of hard work, he would work all day at his Purina Feed Store in Winnsboro, only to drive to Monroe to run his restaurant, Fish & Fin, at night. He believed in old-fashioned values such as being a gentleman, opening the door for a lady, saying please and thank you and loving his neighbor as himself. He never met a stranger and could find something in common with anyone from the security guard at Target to a total stranger sitting in the mall. His handshake was his word and his work ethic was unmatched. If you saw him, no matter where, he would smile from ear to ear. He was known for his sense of humor and his ability to always make you laugh just when you needed a good laugh and could always advise how to make lemonade out of life's many lemons. He could always find the silver-lining in every situation! And he was a fighter to the very end!



Frank loved his wife Peggy from the day they met in 4th grade. He loved his children, his grandchildren and son-in law fiercely and always had a word of inspiration or encouragement for them. He just wished his granddaughter Kelsey had been born earlier in his life and that he had more time with Zach so he could show them all there was to love and appreciate about life.



Frank made a positive impression on everyone he met. His smile and his laugh was infectious and he brightened the day of everyone he encountered. We were so blessed to have him for 87 years as a husband, father and grandfather and he will truly never be forgotten by those who knew and loved him… because to know him, was to love him.



A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Mulhearn Memorial Park, 623 Highway 80 E, Monroe, LA 71203 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Pallbearers will be Bobby Robinson, Robert Lee Swayze, Ronnie Davis Swayze, Eddie Stewart, Larry Culp, Ricky Ellington, and John Preaus. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Lee, David Riddle, Don Wills, Ralph Ward, Johnny "Bo" Mitchell, Lloyd Bacon, Lloyd Smith, Jerry Sikes, Skip Bell, Maxie Lane Swayze.









