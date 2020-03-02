|
Funeral Services for Frank Heyl, 83, of Columbia, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe with Rev. Larry Linson and Rev. Larry Hibbard officiating. Burial will follow at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Heyl was born in Lawrence, KS on March 17, 1936 and passed away on March 2, 2020 in Columbia, LA. He was retired from Bob Moss Carpet 1 after many years of loyal service. He served as a member and Deacon at Highland Park Baptist Church in Monroe. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Ann Heyl, his parents, Mac and Maggie Hyle.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Heyl; 3 children, Larry Heyl and wife Sheila, Dee Shirley and husband James, and John Heyl; 2 sisters, Sarah Kasson and Charlotte Williams and husband, Roger; 6 grandchildren, Jonathon Heyl, Jason Heyl, Jeffery Heyl, Justin Heyl and wife, Brandy, Jamie Shirley and Fiance' Ashley, and Kyle Shirley; and 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
There will be a visitation from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe on Lamy Lane.
The family extends special thanks to the sitters: Sherri Henderson, Misty Green, Lisa Martin, Jessica Wooley, and Tabitha Henderson.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020