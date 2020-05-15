|
Franklin Wayne Crawford
May 13, 2020, Franklin Wayne Crawford died at his home after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease surrounded by his loving family. He is leaving behind loving wife, Gloria Aline; daughters Rebecca (Michael) and Andrea (Chris); grandchildren, Hunter, Jaden and Kai; sister, Patti; niece, Cherish, nephew, Lee and many others who knew and loved him.
Frank was a graduate of Lakeside High School in Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, La. He was retired from the University Police Department in Monroe La after 17 years. In 2004, he and his family moved to Missouri.
His children and grandchildren were a source of pure delight and were his pride and joy. Frank was well loved and will be missed greatly on this earth.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Louisiana.
Memorials are suggested to United Parkinson's Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation or Hospice Compassus.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.
Published in The News Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020