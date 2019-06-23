Services
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Brown-Holley Funeral Home
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown-Holley Funeral Home
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Rayville, LA
Fred Edward Douciere Obituary
Fred Edward Douciere

Rayville - Funeral services for Fred Edward Douciere, Jr., 86, will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rayville, LA with Father Philip Pazhayakari officiating. Interment will follow in the Douciere Cemetery, Rayville, LA.

Fred Edward Douciere, Jr., born February 28, 1933 in the southern part of Richland Parish and died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Claire Smith Douciere and his children, Richard Fred Douciere and wife, Penny, Susan Broadway and husband, Eric, and Debra Clark and husband, Michael. He was dearly loved and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Megan Broadway, Jacob Broadway, James Clark, Allison Clark, Emily Robertson, Andy Douciere, Ava Rushing, Ryder Broadway, and Anna Claire Broadway. He also leaves behind his brother, Wilbur Douciere and sisters, Virginia Smith and Ann Ghegan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Edward Douciere, Sr. and Gladys Southall Douciere and his sister, Elizabeth Champagne.

Mr. Fred was a lifelong and faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Mangham High School and Louisiana State University, and was a retired farmer. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed his time at the Sligo Hunting Camp. He served as a member of the Richland Parish School Board, Board of Directors at Louisiana Farm Bureau, and the Richland Parish Volunteer Fire District Board. He served in the U.S. Navy.

A Rosary will be held at 4:30 PM, Sunday, June 23rd at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville. Visitation is 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Sunday at Brown-Holley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Shiners Children's Hospital in Shreveport.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on June 23, 2019
