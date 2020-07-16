Freddie Muriel Bayles



Kaplan - It is with much sadness that the family of Fred M. Bayles announces his passing from this world on July 8, 2020, after a long and arduous battle with Alzheimer's. Freddie Muriel Bayles was born in 1939 to Mose and Mae Bayles of West Monroe. Even as a baby he captivated attention and became known by loved ones as "Teddy" for the way he resembled a teddy bear. Fred was always the life of the party ready to share a funny story or dance with any willing partner. And if nobody were willing, well he would dance by himself. Fred lived a colorful life full of trials, successes, failures, and many experiences. A history teacher, school bus driver, fur trader, soldier, salesman, developer, builder, hopeless romantic, and jerry rigging extraordinaire, there was no problem he couldn't solve and no shortage of wisdom for him to share. Fred accomplished many great things during his life personally and professionally, but he would say that his greatest accomplishments were not the buildings or businesses but rather the children he raised, of whom he was immensely proud. They will always be grateful to him for his constant encouragement, unwavering support, and relentless prompting to pursue their dreams. These parting words that he never missed an opportunity to share will forever be etched in their hearts, "Remember who you are..." He is preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Mose Bayles, and his first son Michael Royce Bayles. Fred is survived by his children Michael D. Bayles and his fiancée Amanda Hanks, Erica Inzina and her husband Blase, Jessica Bayles, and Roycanne McLaughlin and her husband Claude. "Papaw," as he was known to his grandchildren Jeremy Bayles, Jennifer Monroe, Nicholas Bayles, Shannon McKee, Hannah McLaughlin, Daisye Inzina, Hopkins Inzina, Harrison Inzina and Lucy Inzina, will be dearly missed. Fred also leaves behind his brothers and sisters, whom he loved and admired, Robert Bayles, Irvin Bayles, Shirley and Don Wills, Peggy and Ralph Parks, and Betsy Nolan. Pallbearers for the funeral will be Jeremy Bayles, Blase Inzina, Nat Parks, Chris Greer, Jimmy Monroe and Michael Toups.









