Gary Allen
1952 - 2020
Gary Allen

Rayville, LA - Funeral services for Gary Allen, 68, of Rayville, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Archibald with Bro. Larry Emory and Bro. Brandon Penton officiating. Interment will follow at the Hewitt Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Mr. Allen was born June 18, 1952 in Jones, LA and passed away at his home Monday, September 7, 2020 in Rayville, LA. Gary was a retired deputy sheriff with the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office. He loved deer hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was an avid LSU football fan and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.

Mr. Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. J. W. and Lola Allen; brothers, Kenneth Allen and Charles Allen; sisters, Johnnie Mae Carter and Melba Sebren.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Linda Allen of Rayville; son, Richard Allen and wife, Angela of Winnsboro; step-children, Mark Gammill and wife, Sherrill of Oak Grove; Sarah Wyatt and husband, Justin of Mangham; Tonya Phillips of Rayville; 6 - grandchildren; 2 - great grandchildren; brother, Jack Allen of Ruston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to First Baptist Church of Archibald, LA.

Pallbearers will be Richland Parish Sheriff Deputies.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
