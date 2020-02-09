|
Gary Glen Carter
Shreveport - Mr. Gary Glen Carter, 74, passed away on February 8, 2020, at 7:06 a.m., after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, February 10, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, in the Chapel of Osborn Funeral Home. Officiating will be Harrell Shelton of Airline Baptist Church. Interment will be held at 2 pm on Monday at the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mr. Glen Carter was a native of West Monroe, LA and a resident of Dodson, LA for 3 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro and previously a member of Airline Baptist Church of Bossier City.
Mr. Glen Carter was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Lillie Maude Carter; and in-laws, Percy and Lois Nichols. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay Nichols Carter; his two daughters, Lori Rogers (Gary) and Kandi Talbert (Tim); and son, Chris Carter (Jessica); seven grandchildren, Blaine Rogers, Bryce Rogers, Jackson Talbert, Zachary Talbert, Caroline Talbert, Cameron Carter, and Ashlynn Carter; sister, Linda Carter Webb; and brother, Eric Carter.
Pallbearers will be Gary Rogers, John Nichols, Tim Talbert, Blaine Rogers, Bryce Rogers, Jackson Talbert, Zachary Talbert, and Cameron Carter.
Glen was a man who loved the Lord and being the hands and feet of Jesus. He made mission trips to Cambodia, the Philippines, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.
Glen was a passionate man who treasured his time with family, friends, and his wife, Kay, above all things on earth. "Poobie", as he is lovingly known by his grandchildren, loved spending time with all the grandkids in the woods, traveling across the country or giving advice on "how to make a plan." Glen and Kay have traveled to all 50 states, but not with the help of GPS. Glen preferred the use of an Atlas, not an artificial voice. He was a proud father who took great pride in all his children and their families and always look forward to spending time with those he loved most. However, above all, Glen loved his best friend, his high school sweetheart, his wife, Kay, his constant companion with whom he always included, rarely doing anything without her. She was and is the greatest love of his life.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Alan Brown and Dr. Bob Martin for their kindness, professionalism and God-led guidance. Their care was more than Doctor-Patient. They are brothers in Christ, offering love and direction.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020