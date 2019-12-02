|
Gene Albritton
Point, LA - Funeral services for Gene Albritton, 81, of Point, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Rev. James Terrance will officiate. Interment will follow at Acree Cemetery, Point, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Gene was born March 14, 1938 in Point, LA and passed away December 1, 2019 in Point. He was retired from Monroe Communications as an electronics technician for 38 years. Gene served in the United States Navy and was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Albritton and Lydia Guice Albritton.
Gene is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan McAdams Albritton; sons, Steve Albritton and wife Kathy, Phillip Albritton; grandchildren, Chelsea Murphy and husband Joey, Trevor John Albritton, Sydney Albritton, Madelyn Albritton, Brandon Gray Albritton and wife Allyn, Shauna Harbison and husband David, Matthew Albritton; 8 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Steve Albritton, Phillip Albritton, Brandon Gray Albritton, Trevor John Albritton, Matthew Albritton, Joey Murphy and David Harbison.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019