Gene E. Minchew
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Gene E. Minchew, 81, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 12, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Rev. Chad Ballard officiating. Interment will follow in the Start Cemetery in Start, LA.
Mr. Minchew was born on May 25, 1938 and passed away on July 8, 2019, at his residence in West Monroe, LA. Gene was a Certified Public Accountant for over 40 years. He was a member of Cypress Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA. Mr. Minchew is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eva Minchew; sister, Marilyn Bellew and his grandson, Kolton Minchew.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Minchew; sons, Mickey Minchew, and Clint Minchew and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Katelyn Setzer and husband, Trey, Klinton Minchew and wife, Samantha, and Kameron Minchew; great grandchildren, D.J. Minchew, Allison Minchew, and Aurora Setzer; brothers, Will Minchew and wife, Mary, and Jesse Minchew; brother-in-law, Bill Hardwick and wife, Mary Jo; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Landers; four nieces and six nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Gardner, Tim Langston, Max Minchew, Klinton Minchew, Tommy Smith, Trey Setzer, and Eddie Word.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Any planned memorials may be made to the Cypress Baptist Church.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 11, 2019