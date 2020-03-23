|
|
Geoff Underwood
Monroe - Geoff Underwood of Monroe passed away on March 22 after a lengthy illness.
Born to the late Geraldine and Virgil Underwood on November 17, 1948, Geoff had a big heart that embraced many in his 71 years. He will best be remembered as larger than life by those who knew and loved him.
A graduate of Bogalusa High School, Geoff received his BS in law enforcement and MA in criminal justice from NLU after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He shared his many talents at Standard Enterprises, Holladay Properties, and QuesTECH Learning,
Geoffrey is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; their son Geoffrey; his wife Robin; loving grandchildren: Grace, Emma, and Roger; sister-in-law, Stephanie Underwood and niece Sarah Wong (Andrew), Pennsylvania; nephew Alex Underwood, Montana; brother-in-law Terry Preslar, Florida; and other loving family and friends. Preceding Geoff in death was his brother David.
The family plans a celebration of life after current COVID-19 restrictions end.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Kerry Anders, Dr. Jacqueline Carter, the NELA War Veterans Home, Avalon Place, and St. Francis Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Memorial donations may be made to QuesTECH Learning, NELA War Veterans Home, or .
Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020