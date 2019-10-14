|
George Brantley (Brant) DeWitt
- - George Brantley (Brant) DeWitt, born July 7, 1978, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He is survived by his mother Helen DeWitt, his sister Rebecca Stark and her husband Ron, and his brother Bud DeWitt and his wife Nancy. Though his life has come to an end his memory will live on through his family and friends and the many beautiful moments shared throughout his lifetime. Brant had a kind and gentle soul and he will be missed greatly.
-In loving memory of Brant DeWitt.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019