George David Underwood

Chatham - A celebration of life service for George David Underwood will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Chatham United Methodist Church in Chatham, LA, with Rev. Lala Ball officiating. Interment will follow in Chatham Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 P.M. until 6:30 P.M., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. If you are unable to attend the services then please know that the family truly understands and will not in any way be upset, as they know that COVID-19 is very much so real and concerning.

George David Underwood of Chatham, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the age of 52. After several months of fighting a critical illness, David passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Michelle, their children and close family by his side.

David was born in West Monroe, LA, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center on June 15, 1968, to father Carl David Underwood and mother Pearl Dianne Underwood. The oldest of four siblings, David didn't have the opportunity for much formal education. He helped out his family and worked any job he could find, starting at an early age. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to become the hardworking, loving, and strong man that he was.

David married the love of his life, Michelle, in 1989. They later had two beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and Hillary, who became their pride and joy.

David was hardworking and very dedicated to his job. Since the age of 20, he worked for Pump Services, Inc. After the company recently changed owners, he remained a loyal employee. He was a member of the Jonesboro Masonic Lodge. He later became a Shriner.

David had a contagious smile and laugh. He had a big heart and kind soul. He never met a stranger. He was loved by so many. He was very well known to the public as "Big Dave", especially to his racing family. Anytime someone called him, he was working on his race truck with his buddies. He was always trying to think of ways to make the truck go faster. Drag racing was a big hobby of Davids'. Every weekend that there was a race announced, he was there, ready to go fast. He won many first and second place trophies. He was so well known, anytime traveling out of state with family, he would ALWAYS see someone he knew.

Family was extremely important to David. He cherished his 3 girls and family more than anything. If he wasn't racing, he was spending time with family and friends. He looked forward to hunting season every year. It was the time that he got to spend with his youngest daughter, Hillary. Neither one of them were morning people, so they would always use "running to the store" as their motivation to get up extra early. He enjoyed receiving morning calls and attending weekly lunch dates with his oldest, Elizabeth. After a long day, which was often, he always looked forward to coming home to his wife and holding hands while watching their favorite shows. David enjoyed sharing old fashioned holidays with his parents and siblings. To his nieces and nephews, he is remembered as the uncle who would dance to all kinds of music. He taught his great nieces and great nephews to say, "Uncle David is my favorite", and it has stuck with them ever since.

David is survived by his wife, Hilary Michelle Underwood; two daughters, Elizabeth Underwood Phillips and her husband Frank, and Hillary Suzanne Underwood; father, Carl Underwood; mother, Dianne Underwood; siblings, Crystal Allbrittion and her husband Teddy, Carla Smith and her husband Chris, and Marty Underwood and his wife Krista; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephews.

David is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, G.W. "Mac" and Aline McCarty; and paternal grandparents, David and Christine Underwood.

Pallbearers will be Gene Crowell, Jimmy Bias, Steven Massey, Marc Hudgins, Benny Tripp, and Jeremy McKinney. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mitch Floyd, Paul Jordan, Teddy Allbritton, Joe LeBrun, Marvin Davis, and Chris Reagan.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
