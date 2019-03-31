|
|
George Edward Phillips
Star - George Edward Phillips, 64, of Star, MS, passed away on March 7, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, eight days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in West Monroe, LA and lived in Star, MS for over 30 years. He graduated from West Monroe High School and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from ULM.
Music, animals and art filled his life, and he approached each day with wonder and creativity.
Growing up, he was particularly interested in reptiles, and had an assortment of snakes and alligators during his younger years. He worked at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo with the reptiles. All his beloved pets through the years were rescue animals.
He worked for Specialty Sound in Monroe, and played keyboard in various bands, most notably The Mistakes. He was recruited to Morrison Brothers in Jackson, MS as manager of the Keyboard Department. While living at his grandparents' home in Star, he worked from his home recording studio and composed music, pursued painting and other visual art forms, and collaborated with numerous other musicians on a multitude of endeavors. He operated the Magnolia Flea Market in Star, where he met many interesting people and had lots of stories to tell.
His gentle spirit and quick wit will be missed. His mantra was to look for joy, beauty, and meaning every day. He was loved and respected by many.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Maxine Phillips of West Monroe, and wife Olivia Grower Phillips. Cherishing his presence in our lives and our memories of the good times are his soulmate Sharon Holloman of Star; sisters, Frances Phillips Methvin of Alexandria, and Nancy Phillips Blanchard of West Monroe, brother, Bill Phillips of Rocky Branch, and special nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 31, 2019