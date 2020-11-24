1/1
George Henry "Bo" Boyd
1925 - 2020
George Henry "Bo" Boyd

Choudrant - George Henry "Bo" Boyd of Choudrant, LA., age 95 was born on June 11, 1925. He passed away November 21, 2020 at North East Louisiana Veterans Home in Monroe, LA. Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Sibley Cemetery in Choudrant, LA., with Rev. Allison Moody will officiate under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Boyd Harper (Bill), Janet Boyd Sinitiere (Tony); his son Randall Boyd and grandchildren; Lauren Hendrick (John), John Sinitiere (Shenee'), Patrick Boyd and one great-grandchild; Eli Sinitiere; one sister, Lou Ann Albritton and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceded in death by his wife Goldia Elizabeth "Sue" Morgan Boyd, his parents; Williard Boyd and Bessie Mae Boyd, one sister; Mary McCoy Clement.

Bo was a businessman, owning Choudrant Appliances with his wife Sue, for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman as well as master gardener. He enjoyed sharing vegetables and peaches with family and friends. A local businessman, Mr. Boyd owned the Choudrant ESSO station, and was co-owner of Choudrant Butane with S.W. Leachman.

Bo served in the Merchant Marines from 1944-1946 and also 1951, during WWII and in the Korean War.

A special thank you to the North East Louisiana War Vet Home and the Heart of Hospice for their service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sibley Cemetery Association.

Family is asking that mask be worn and social distancing is encouraged during the service.

Pallbearers are Mike Pugh, John Sinitiere, Royce Walker, Jerry Jack Brown, Rusty McCoy, John McCoy, Greg Oden and Tony Sinitiere. Honorary Pallbearer is Bill Harper.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
