George McGuffee
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mr. George McGuffee, 85, of Monroe, LA, will be 3:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Scotty Swillie, Dr. Bill Dye, Rev. Warren Eckhardt, Austin Pilgreen, and Blake Pilgreen officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. McGuffee was born November 28, 1933 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 27, 2019. He was an active member of North Monroe Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Standifer Life Group. Mr. McGuffee was a former member of College Place Baptist Church. He was veteran who served in the United States Army. George graduated from Louisiana State University with a BA in Accounting. He married Wanda Passman on June 4, 1955 in Sicily Island and they made their home in Monroe, LA. Mr. McGuffee was a Legislative Auditor for 25 years for the State of Louisiana until his retirement. After retirement, he started McGuffee Consulting, an accounting consulting firm, which worked with local and parish agencies across Northeast Louisiana. He enjoyed the relationships he built with these different agencies for over 30 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, G O McGuffee and Carrie Trisler McGuffee; and wife, Wanda Passman McGuffee.
Survivors include his two daughters, Georganne Swillie and husband Scotty; and Suzonne Whedbee; six grandchildren, Stephanie Durham and husband Matt, Ashley Taber and husband Tim, Austin Pilgreen and wife Sara, Emily Reddick and husband Hunter, Blake Pilgreen, and Casey Pilgreen; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Pallbearers will be Scotty Swillie, Casey Pilgreen, Blake Pilgreen, Matt Durham, Tim Tabor, and Hunter Reddick.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church Building Fund, 4820 North Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39183, or Pilgreen Missionary Family, paypal.me/pilgreenmissionfam, or P.O. Box 692, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Azalea Estates and Dr. David Yarborough his primary physician.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 1, 2019