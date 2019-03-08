|
George W. Watson, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral services for George W. Watson, Jr., 60, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and a Vigil Wake Service at 7:00 PM Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mr. Watson was born February 24, 1959, in Delhi, LA, and passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. He graduated from Delhi High School in 1977, attained a bachelor's degree in History in 1981, and obtained his master's degree in Criminal Justice in 1983 at NLU. Mr. Watson was a member for over 30 years at Moore's Gym. Powerlifting was his main hobby. He was a state probation officer for 6 years and then became an officer with the United States Courts in 1991. He retired from U. S. Probation in February 2016 after 24 years of service.
Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his father, George W. Watson, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen Watson; mother, Rita Fox Watson; two daughters, Alexandra Michelle Watson of Monroe and Rebekah Harli Watson of West Monroe; step-son, Lawrence E. Holzer III; two grandchildren, Tara Beth Holzer and Marcus Wayne Holzer; brothers, John Paul Watson and wife Mireille of Ashville, NC, and William Charles Watson and wife Lorrie Watson of Bastrop, LA.
Pallbearers will be Philip Crain, Chuck Moore, Rip Clemons, Jay Garner, Casey Stevens, Joey Feltri, and Frank Pilcher. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Miletello and Frank Christman.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 8, 2019