George Watson Purvis
West Monroe - Graveside Services for George Watson Purvis, 79, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA, with Rev. Allen Stephens officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Purvis was born February 29, 1940, in Jackson, MS, and passed away May 27, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church in West Monroe and was retired from Union National Life Insurance.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Louvenia Purvis.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Moore Purvis; his son, Ricky Purvis and wife Jennifer; daughter, Kelley Purvis Sanguinetti and husband Andrew; five grandchildren, Ramsey and Ryley Grace Purvis, and William, Melissa and Benjamin Sanguinetti; his sister, Patricia Purvis Cooke; nephew, Doug Cooke and wife Kasey; nephew, David Sharp and wife Leigh; and numerous dear and lifelong friends who have called, visited and checked on George during recent years of his failing health.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice or to Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
