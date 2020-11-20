1/1
George Willard Bryan
{ "" }
George Willard Bryan

George Willard Bryan passed away to eternal rest on Wednesday, November 18th 2020 at Rayville Nursing and Rehabilitation Home.

George Bryan was born in Monroe, graduated from Ouachita High School in 1957 and attended Northeast University where he played baseball.

After serving as a Lieutenant in the US Army at Checkpoint Charlie, he returned home to work as a pharmaceutical representative in Alexandria Louisiana and New Orleans for thirty years.

Mr. Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Willard Rees Bryan and Thelma Muriel Pattison Bryan. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Bryan, two sons, Lance and Levy Bryan, his daughter, Sara Bryan and grandson, Charles Lyons.

Burial will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetary on Hwy 80 in Monroe on Tuesday, November 24th 2020 at 2pm.

The family wishes to thank Rayville Nursing and Rehab Home and Caring Hands Hospice that cared for Mr. Bryan in his final years.




Published in The News Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
