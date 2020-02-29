Services
George William Yanna Jr.

George William Yanna, Jr.

Oak Ridge - Funeral services for George William Yanna, Jr., 65, of Oak Ridge, LA will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Apostolic Restoration Church, Bawcomville, LA with Bro. Nathan Thornton officiating. Interment will be in the Leblanc Catholic Cemetery, Erath, LA at 12:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020.

Mr. George was born August 5, 1954 in East Tawas, MI and passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Oak Ridge, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gloria Ann Yanna.

Survivors include his daughter, Phylicia Ann Yanna and fiancé', Mason Oswalt of Oak Ridge, LA; sons, Jason Conrad Yanna of Forked Island, Frisco Yanna of Abbeville, LA, and Roy Yanna of Erath, LA; sisters, Jennie Yanna of MI and Marie Yanna of MI; special grandchildren, McKenzie Morgan and Trever Frasier; 6-grandchildren; and other extended family members.

Pallbearers are Mason Oswalt, Tom Oswalt, Matt Allen, Jay Chilton, Trever Frasier, and Kenny Chilton.

Visitation is 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Apostolic Restoration Church, Bawcomville, LA.

brownholleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
