Georgia Irby Deal
1932 - 2020
Georgia Irby Deal

West Monroe - Georgia Irby Deal, longtime resident of West Monroe, LA, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born on December 19,1932, in Oak Grove LA, to the late Jessie Holder Irby and Myra Alice Irby. Georgia was married for 53 years to the late Roger Daniel Deal of Lake Providence, LA and is survived by three daughters; Debra Deal Carter (Jimmy Golson) of West Monroe, LA, Donna Deal James (Tommy Millett) of Lafayette, LA, and Denise Deal Lee (Steve) West Monroe, LA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A private, graveside memorial will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
