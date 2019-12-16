Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Georgia R. Hines


2019 - 2019
Georgia R. Hines Obituary
Georgia R. Hines

West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Georgia R. Hines, 85, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will be held in the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Hines was born on April 14, 1934 and passed away on December 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. "Jimmy" Hines.

Survivors include her sons, Howard Hines and Bruce Hines; and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Whitney Hines.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until Service time on Wednesday.

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
