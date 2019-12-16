|
|
Georgia R. Hines
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Georgia R. Hines, 85, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will be held in the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Hines was born on April 14, 1934 and passed away on December 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. "Jimmy" Hines.
Survivors include her sons, Howard Hines and Bruce Hines; and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Whitney Hines.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until Service time on Wednesday.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019