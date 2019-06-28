|
Geraldine Camille Coates Noble
West Monroe - Memorial Service for Geraldine Camille Coates Noble, 91, of West Monroe, LA, will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. Britt Dupree officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 12:30 P.M. until service time on Saturday.
Geraldine Camille Coates Noble was born June 29, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Ellis Webb Coates and Laura Leona Steele. She grew up in a suburb of Boston; Quincy, Massachusetts, where she graduated from high school.
During WWII, she and her mother Laura worked at Raytheon Electronics, soldering circuit boards for radar equipment. She briefly attended Wellesley College before moving to Louisiana and living with her Aunt Monique in West Monroe. Monique, who worked at Brown Paper Mill, just so happened to know an eligible young bachelor named Jack Noble, who worked in the lab, and the rest is history. She worked as a homemaker until her husband died suddenly in 1967, and she then worked for several years as a secretary at Olin Kraft. She played the piano and was an active member of a Round Dancing Group.
She attended First United Methodist Church in West Monroe at the original location and the present location as long as she was able. She had a fine sense of humor and was unnaturally good with numbers. She was a wonderful mother and wife. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Webb Coates; her mother, Laura Leona Coates; brother, Ellis Webb Coats, Jr.; and her husband, Jack Noble.
Survivors include her sons, Dr. Jack Cole Noble and wife Gay, and Carlton Otis Noble and wife Jennifer; her grandchildren, Laura Louise Noble, Jason W. Noble and wife Jamie, Matthew N. Noble, and Jack Henry Noble and wife Sondra; great grandchildren, Jaxon M. Noble, Jordan C. Noble and Helena Elizabeth Noble; and sister-in-law, Helen W. Coates.
Published in The News Star on June 28, 2019