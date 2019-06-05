Services
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
West Monroe - Funeral services for Geraldine Perry, 84, of West Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Tim Mosher will be officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Geraldine was born September 11, 1934 in Oak Grove, LA and passed away June 3, 2019 in West Monroe. She was a member of The Gathering Church. Geraldine loved working in her yard and with her flowers.

Geraldine is survived by her husband of 43 years, Hubert ; daughter, Pat Nowell; sons; Stan Shumate, Tim Shumate and wife Peggy; step-sons, Mike Perry and wife Vickie, and Todd Perry and wife Stephanie; step-daughter, Sherry Milam and husband David; sisters, Joyce Darlton and Ruby Eppinette and a brother, Odell Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Mike Perry, Todd Perry, Herbert Perry, Scott Milam, Byron Dartlon and Michael Sampognaro.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Published in The News Star on June 5, 2019
