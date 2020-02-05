|
|
Gertrude Louise Baugh Nix
Baton Rouge - Trudy was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 30, 1938, and passed away on February 1, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Webb Nix, parents John and Elise Baugh, and her sister, Mariann Baugh Herron.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ann Elise and George Walston of Hendersonville, TN, daughter and son-in-law Katie and Ralph Emfinger of Port Gibson, MS, and daughter and son-in-law Holly and Glenn McConnell of Brentwood, TN and her beloved dog, Lady, of Brentwood, TN. She is also survived by her 4 loving grandchildren, Rob & Hannah Walston of Hendersonville, TN and Alexis and Chloe Emfinger of Port Gibson, MS. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jack & Katharine Baugh of Groves, TX and her brother-in-law, Bob Nix of Carriere, MS. She was loved and adored by her surviving nieces and nephews, Mari Cooper of Houston, TX, Scotty Herron of Monroe, LA, Martha Solko of Castle Pines, CO, Becky Palermo of Houston, TX, Johnny Baugh of Missouri City, TX, Tina Graves, Diane Herring and Ellis Norsworthy of Bogalusa, LA and Jolynn Herron of Monroe, LA.
Trudy was a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She retired from the Mississippi State Employment Service Commission where she loved helping others. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church in Meridian for many years.
Trudy was loved and adored by everyone who met her. Her sweet spirit, quick wit and loving nature made her so special. She loved spending time with her family and friends, who in turn loved spending time with her. She did not want a formal service, as she wanted everyone to celebrate life and treasure one another. She will be interred at St. Paul's Methodist Church Columbarium in Monroe, LA.
You may view the obituary or offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com. The family has entrusted services to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 104 Sanders Ferry Road, Hendersonville, TN. 615-822-4442
Published in The News Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020