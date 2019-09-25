|
|
Giles David Gober
Monroe - Funeral services for Giles David Gober, 61, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Swartz First Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron Dickinson, Rev. Danny Merriweather, and Rev. Sandra Lacourse officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Swartz FBC.
Giles was born on May 28, 1958, in Monroe, LA, and passed away on September 20, 2019, near Jasper, AR. He graduated from River Oaks School in 1976 and received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Christian Brothers College (now University) in Memphis, TN. Giles worked in the engineering field for 37 years and was currently employed by James Machine Works in Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Margaret Gordon Gober; and a brother, Hugh Leon Gober.
Giles was a member of Swartz FBC and the Messiah's Riders chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He loved his Lord, his family, church, the special JMW family of coworkers, his CMA family and other friends. Giles enjoyed creating projects out of metal or wood. He also loved working on motorcycles, especially for friends. Any motor was meticulously fixed, cleaned, and polished before installing in a vehicle. Whenever anyone asked him how he was doing, his standard reply was "I'm blessed," or "I'm the most blessed person on the face of the Earth."
Survivors include his wife of almost 39 years, Ellen Ann Boatright Gober; son, Paul Gober; daughter, Megan Gober West and husband Scotty; brother-in-law, Sam Boatright (Nancy); nieces, Lauri Anne Gober Schaeffer (Will), Amanda Gober Simpson (Bryan) and Emily Boatright; nephew, John Boatright; several aunts, uncles, cousins and great nieces/nephew.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Swartz FBC Building Fund, 1983 Hwy.139, Monroe, LA 71203, or to the CMA Run for the Son, P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, AR 71945.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 25, 2019